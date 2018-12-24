Christina El Moussa & Hubby Ant Anstead Step Out 1 Day After Wedding For Church With Kids

Christina and Ant may have just tied the knot, but they aren’t jetting off on their honeymoon — yet! The couple was spotted heading to church with the reality star’s brood on Dec. 23. See for yourself!

What are Christina El Moussa, 35, and Ant Anstead, 39, up to one day after their secret Dec. 22 wedding? Taking their kids and parents to a church service, of course! The newlyweds were spotted in Anaheim on Dec. 23 headed to a church service with their kids — Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from Ant’s previous marriage and Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, from Christina’s. Not only did their children come along, but their parents did as well. Even Christina’s best friend joined the party! The Flip or Flop star looked so happy to be surrounded by her loved ones after her special day.

Christina was wearing a leather jacket and dark wash jeans, plus tan wedge sandals and a pair of black sunnies. And since she looked this incredible heading to church, it should come as no surprise that the new bride looked seriously stunning on her big day! She and Ant, host of Wheelers Dealers, tied the knot on Dec. 22, and while he sported a charcoal suit, she wore a gorgeous gown with long lace sleeves. But here’s the best part — the couple’s 70 guests had no idea that they were about to witness a wedding when they showed up to their Newport Beach Home.

That’s right! Instead of getting on a charter bus to watch a holiday parade like they thought they’d be doing, Christina and Ant’s guests got to watch their loved ones walk down the aisle instead. Aw!

This blended family couldn’t be sweeter and we can’t wait to see them on more family outings now that Christina and Ant have officially tied the knot. Here’s to their first Christmas all together!