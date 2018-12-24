Louis Tomlinson, Ricky Martin & More Celebrities Who Were Born On Christmas Eve

Louis Tomlinson and Ricky Martin were basically early Christmas gifts to their parents because they were both born on Dec. 24! See which other celebs have Christmas Eve birthdays!

Christmas Eve is beloved by many people, but there’s an even smaller group who the holiday is extra special for. As we know, babies will be born whenever they’re ready, and some of those kids will come into the world on Dec. 24! So today, not only are we celebrating Christmas Eve – we’re also celebrating the birthdays of celebs like Louis Tomlinson and Ricky Martin!

Louis was born on Dec. 24, 1991, meaning that he turned 27 today. Last year, One Direction fans received a special Christmas present in the form of a virtual reunion of the boyband members. Niall Horan posted a photo of himself with the birthday boy on Instagram, captioning it, “Happy birthday Tommo! Have a great birthday and Christmas .”

Liam Payne also wished the singer well during the holiday (and birthday) season. “@Louis_Tomlinson happy birthday bro and enjoy your Christmas!” Liam tweeted.

But Louis isn’t the only celebrity who celebrates their birthday on Dec. 24. Ricky turned 47 today, while Ryan Seacrest just took his 44th trip around the sun. Want to see who else is getting double presents this Christmas Eve? Then check out the gallery above!