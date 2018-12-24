Celebs celebrate Christmas just like us — a.k.a. opening presents in their pajamas! Take a look at sweet pics of your favorite families getting gifts.

The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones, and these celebs gave a little glimpse into their family festivities! Not only did they post pics opening presents, but they did it in matching pajamas. And if there’s anything cuter than gift-giving in holiday-themed PJs on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning, we don’t know what it is! Chrissy Teigen, 33, and John Legend, 39, do this every year with their daughter Luna, 2 — and now seven-month-old Miles will get to join in on the festive fun! Back when she was pregnant with him, Chrissy and her family members sported matching red and white striped onesies. And the year before that, she wore a robe while little Luna crawled around in a teeny Santa suit. Aw!

But they aren’t the only ones to celebrate Christmas like this. TBH, who really wants to get all dolled up before sitting around the tree and tearing off wrapping paper? Doing that early in the morning as cozy as humanly possible is what the holiday season is all about! Armie Hammer, 32, and his wife Elizabeth Chambers, 36, sure think so. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have two kids together — Harper, 4, and Ford, 1. Last year, Elizabeth shared a pic of their family surrounded by toys and leftover paper. Armie and his son were matching in blue snowman pajama sets, while his wife and daughter matched in red ones. We love a good color-coordination!

“Everything (pink and purple flashlights and pink toilet included per Hops) we could have hoped for and more,” Elizabeth captioned the sweet shot. “No one does Christmas or hand needlepointed stockings like Judy Chambers. Merry, merry, from our family to yours.”

Adorable, right? So take a look at the gallery above for more celebrity broods opening their gifts in holiday-themed pajamas.