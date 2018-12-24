Ariana Grande Shares Epic Throwback Videos Of Her Singing Celine Dion At Age 4 & It’s Unbelievable

Ariana Grande proved she’s always had an impressive voice when she took to Twitter on Dec. 22 to post two adorable throwback videos that show her belting out Celine Dion songs in 1997.

Ariana Grande, 25, showed off her amazing voice as a kid when she posted two throwback videos from 1997 on Twitter that show her singing songs from the talented songbird, Celine Dion, 50. The singer was only four-years-old and looked absolutely adorable as she sat in a car with a head full of curls and a sweet personality in the black and white clips. She was joined by her mom, Joan Grande and her older brother Frankie Grande (who isn’t shown) for the musical ride and it brought on some serious waves of nostalgia!

“what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ,” Ariana captioned the first video, which shows her happily singing Celine’s song, “The Reason.” At the start of the clip, Joan asks the “Thank U, Next” singer, “What else would you like to sing?” as the songstress-in-the-making holds a CD. “The next song,” little Ariana replies before Joan helps her get some strawberry off her cheek. She then starts belting out the strong tune as it plays in the car.

In the second clip, Ariana and Joan team up for a duet as they sing along to “Tell Him” by Celine and the legendary Barbra Streisand, 76. “Am I Streisand?” Joan asks Ariana at the beginning. “I’m Barbra Streisand. Am I Celine or Barbra? I’m Celine?” The two start then start singing as Joan reaches out for her daughter’s hand. “we still sing this,” Ariana tweeted about the video. “she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so.”

Joan also posted the second video on her Twitter account and left a sweet message to Ariana in the caption. “Ariana I love you,” the caption read. “so happy I found this video from 1997, damn, 21 years ago and this is still a most amazing song and you a most amazing singer… and I always knew it!”

what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ pic.twitter.com/reVdgMuw9J — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

we still sing this 🖤 she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so ✨ pic.twitter.com/tVHV6cFulH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018

It’s not too surprising to know Ariana loved singing even back when she was just a little girl. Music seems to come naturally to the star and it’s why we love her!