Is ’90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Pregnant Amid Colt’s Cheating Scandal? — See Her Message

’90 Day Fiance’ star Larissa Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram to post a pic of herself on Dec. 22 and the image led many of her followers to wonder if she’s pregnant.

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to post a new pic of herself baring her midriff and some fans thought she looked pregnant in the snapshot. Despite the increased speculation that she’s expecting a child with husband Colt Johnson, 33, Larissa set the record straight and confirmed she’s not pregnant and has just been trying to lose weight in a response to a fan’s comment.

“Some women that are jealous or just mean about my life was writing it at Colt comments,” she wrote referring to the pregnancy rumor. “As you see I’m not pregnant and working on my weight loss.” In the pic that started the rumors, Larissa looks gorgeous in a multi-colored crop top and matching pants. “Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is till standing,” she captioned the pic.

Larissa’s pregnancy speculation was more of a shock to fans considering it came right after she exposed her husband’s alleged infidelity in a stream of videos on Dec. 19. She claimed he was flirting with other women and asked female fans to stop hitting on him. Colt later took to Instagram to explain that he hasn’t been proud of his actions lately but he’s learned a lot about himself and is working on healing as he and Larissa take a “break.”

It will be interesting to see where things between Larissa and Colt go from here since their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. Still, it sounds like Larissa is doing what she can to stay happy and healthy so we wish them both all the best!