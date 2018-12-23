Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, & More Stars Getting Into The Holiday Spirit With Velvet Dresses

We’re in the midst of holiday season, everybody! Get fashion inspo by looking to celebs like Kendall Jenner and Lady Gaga wearing velvet dresses!

Velvet made a major comeback in 2018, and tons of celebrities have been spotted wearing the fabric on dresses! This is definitely a great trend to keep in mind as we gear up for holiday parties this season! Kendall Jenner, 23, put her modeling into action way back in Feb. 2017, showing her knack for being ahead of the fashion curve. Kenny wore a velvet gold-wrap dress, which showed off her long legs and cinched her waist with a belt. She matched the look with gold hoops, red lipstick, and above-the-knee black boots.

Other big-name celebrities have also been taking on the look this holiday season. I mean, why not? Velvet adds a fun, festive pop to your holiday outfit with its texture. Plus, the extra material may even keep you warm, as well. The trend is both aesthetically pleasing and practical! What more could you want?

A Star Is Born star Lady Gaga turned heads in her velvet, ruby red one-shoulder, floor-length dress. The blonde beauty kept her hair in an updo, to keep the focus on the stunning outfit. Gaga’s dress also framed her body at the waist, by having a belt in the center of the dress. Plus, the long length elongated Gaga’s shorter, 5’1″ stature.

Gaga chose to accessorize minimally, as many do with a louder texture such as velvet, with one simple ring, earrings, black heels, and understated makeup. Gaga’s look is so gorgeous, she’s already won awards season in our hearts! (Jury’s still out to see if she’ll win the coveted Best Actress award at the Golden Globes this year!)

While Kenny and Gaga certainly stole the show with their take on velvet dresses, there are tons of other trendy women who you can look to for inspiration. Opting for velvet as opposed to a more traditional red or black dress will def make you pop at that holiday party! Check out the gallery above to see women like Olivia Culpo, 26, Alexa Chung, 35, and more rock the velvet dress look this holiday season!