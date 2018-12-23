Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Grabbing Lunch – See Her Looking Happy & Healthy

Selena Gomez looked relaxed and healthy when she happily stepped out to get lunch with some friends in Los Angeles on Dec. 23.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been enjoying her days after completing treatment at a mental health facility and she continued doing so by going out to lunch with some friends in Los Angeles on Dec. 23. The talented singer looked happy as she smiled and walked beside two women she was with. She wore comfortable attire for the outing that included a long off white sweater over a white t-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

In addition to her lunch outing, Selena’s been seen doing other activities in and around Hollywood with friends over the past few days, including hiking and going to church, and each time she seems to be relaxed and genuinely glad to be out and about. After dealing with some health struggles a few months ago, her fans are super excited to see the “Good For You’ crooner out of treatment and back to living her life.

Selena made headlines back at the end of Sept. when she was reportedly hospitalized and later entered a medical facility after having an emotional breakdown due to feeling upset about her kidney transplant. Since then, she hasn’t posted to social media and announced she was taking a break from it shortly before her hospitalization. She has yet to post on any of her public accounts but we’ll definitely be keeping track of any new updates she may provide in the future!

We’re so glad to see Selena looking great and staying healthy! We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next. Whether she’s acting, singing or just holding live streams for her fans, she always manages to inspire and we love her for it!