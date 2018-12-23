Scott Disick Brags ‘Three’s Company’ With Pic Of Himself With Kourtney & Sofia & Fans Applaud

Scott Disick made a subtle threesome joke by sharing a photo of himself, Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie! Check out the pics of three of them enjoying Cabo San Lucas!

Scott Disick not only surprised fans by uniting Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian on the sands of Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 23, he also took to Instagram to brag about lounging about with his current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend while they both in bikinis. Along with the photo of the three of them together, Scott dropped a threesome joke in the caption, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.” As a result, his Instagram comment section lit up with praise for his post. elainadinunzi wrote, “ook wtf is going on.” michbossi commented, “This just broke my phone.” dardrill1275 responded, “Baller🔥🔥.” abrahamovic_1 reacted, “#goals from the lord to god.” bunnyvaney bestowed Scott with a new title: “LORD AWESOME.” Check out Scott’s pic below!

But Scott isn’t the only one who has been posting photos and documenting this… interesting threeway combination of himself, Kourtney and Sofia. On top of that, Sofia shared a video of the three of them singing “Feliz Navidad” along with a mariachi band. She also shared some sexy photos of herself in her stunning bikini while spreading out on her lawn chair.

Despite the three of them looking like they’re enjoying time together along with Scott and Kourtney’s kids, Kourt is afraid that Scott and may propose to Sofia over the holidays. “Kourtney fears Scott may propose to Sofia over the holidays,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’d be crushed. Kourt still has a lot of love and unresolved emotions for the father of her children so she would be disappointed if he committed to something long term with another woman.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sofia and Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos of the two of them in our gallery above.