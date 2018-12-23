Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Go On Dinner Date 3 Days Before Christmas – Spending Holiday Together?

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have reunited for another dinner on Dec. 22, after first quieting split rumors with a public outing on Nov. 27! See the photos of their latest date, here.

Rihanna, 30, and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel are keeping up contact, as their latest dinner date proves once again! They were spotted outside a restaurant in Malibu, just three days before Christmas on Dec. 22…see the pictures below. The Anti singer and Fenty Beauty owner dressed sexy for the occasion, wearing a busty top underneath her camel coat. Hassan, who’s the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, kept it casual in a black hoodie and baseball cap. See their date night below!

Rihanna and Hassan made headlines on Nov. 27 after they reportedly had their first reunion in the public’s eye since their getaway to Mexico in July. RiRi and Hassan met up at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica last month, and were “surrounded by bodyguards and entered the restaurant’s private room through the back door, before spending three hours at dinner,” according to the Daily Mail’s source. However, paparazzi only managed to snap a picture of Rihanna.

And we’ve got even more intel! Hassan and Rihanna, who have been associated with one another since the summer of 2017, returned to hooking up during the holidays…and we’re not just talking Christmas. “They have been hooking up, a few times, off and on for a while again, since before Halloween and again over Thanksgiving,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 30. And even though the pair went MIA from the public eye for months, our source explained, “Rihanna likes Hassan a lot, so it was easy for her to hook up with him again a few times over the holidays. She even thought she was in love with him before their busy schedules interfered with their passionate relationship.”

Despite the hiatus from the public, they couldn’t keep apart from one another. “Rihanna still sees Hassan when she can, and when they do, the spark is still there,” our source added. “Rihanna and Hassan have amazing chemistry and she is not ready to let go of him completely.”