‘RHOA’ Recap: NeNe Confronts Porsha After The Ladies Suspect She’s Pregnant

Porsha tried hard to keep her pregnancy a secret during the ladies’ trip to Destin, but everyone started becoming suspicious of her actions during the Dec. 23 episode of ‘RHOA’!

Yikes! Porsha‘s pregnancy secret was nearly revealed during the Dec. 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when the ladies became suspicious of her supposed “alcohol-cleanse”. Considering Porsha’s typically the life of the party, the ladies thought it was odd that she had given up alcohol. So when NeNe and a few of the ladies went off for a massage during a rainy day in Destin, Marlo and Cynthia suggested Porsha may be pregnant. They acknowledged how not only did she give up alcohol, but she was spotted eating a pickle (a common pregnancy craving) from a gas station, and her stomach looked a bit bigger. So NeNe decided to confront Porsha and get an answer. At first, Porsha denied being pregnant, but then she told NeNe that she might be. However, she asked NeNe to keep her secret since a doctor had yet to confirm the news. And then Porsha filled a bottle of Hennessy with coke and apple juice so the other ladies would stop suspecting she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Shamari reluctantly accepted some fashion advice from Marlo. And then, due to the rain outside, the ladies decided to play a game inside and compete for the crown of their best talents. Porsha and NeNe competed as hosts, Kandi and Shamari competed as singers, Eva and Cynthia competed as runway models, and Marlo and Tanya competed as fashion icons, with the latter of each pairing taking home the top prizes. And almost all votes were unanimous, so it definitely caused some tension in the house. Especially when Shamari threw Marlo’s loss in her face later that evening.

When the ladies sat down for dinner, Shamari told Marlo how much she hated getting fashion advice from her earlier that day. Shamari felt like everyone kept ganging up on her for her poor fashion choices, so she just wanted to be left alone about it. And then Shamari said Marlo shouldn’t even be giving her fashion advice since she lost the competition against Tanya. So then Marlo told Shamari that her singing is terrible, and that led to more insults before they just resorted to calling each other a “bitch”. But they also weren’t the only ones to sling insults at each other. Porsha made fun of Shamari’s husband for not having any eyebrows before NeNe called Tanya “ignorant” for being so flashy with her designer labels. It was a wild dinner and a wild episode!