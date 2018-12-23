Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Looking Holiday Ready In Plaid Prints On Mini Skirts & More

We’re loving plaid this holiday season! See pics of stars that wowed in holiday-themed festive tartan outfits this year!

Be still, our Monterey, California-loving hearts! Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, 42, and Laura Dern, 51, enjoyed a lunch together this holiday season and wore festive outfits to boot! Reese rocked a black turtleneck, a red plaid mini skirt, black sunglasses, a black purse, black booties, and holiday-appropriate red lipstick on the lunch date. She dressed up the look with a slew of bangles on her wrist as well. We particularly loved this Christmas-y look, so we rounded up even more great tartan outfits for some great holiday style inspo!

Another plaid look we loved this season came courtesy of Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver on Nov. 29. The 25-year-old looked amazing in a red plaid long-sleeved sheer bodysuit from the lingerie brand that showed her VS bra underneath. (It was a really great look considering she was at the Victoria’s Secret store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan celebrating the VS Fashion Show.) She paired the see-through one-piece with a black skirt by RtA that showed off her long legs and strappy heels. A look done totally right, if we say so ourselves.

Whether you try the plaid look in bright red hues, or tone it down with a black background color, plaid is a fun way to go festive without going totally overboard in the theme. We’re sure no matter how you try the look (if you choose to do so), though, you’ll look positively fabulous! If you need more holiday fashion inspiration beyond Reese and Josephine, check out the gallery above with several more stars’ best festive looks this season! We’re big fans of Duchess Kate Middleton and model Alessandra Ambrosio’s take on plaid as well!