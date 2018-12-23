Gallery
Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs Looking Holiday Ready In Plaid Prints On Mini Skirts & More

Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon and Laura DernReese Witherspoon and Laura Dern out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Dec 2018
Catherine Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge host lunch for military personnel, London, UK - 04 Dec 2018Their Royal Highnesses will host a Christmas party in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The Duke is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, which is home to Typhoon Sqns, who currently deploy to Cyprus in support of Op SHADER. RAF Marham have 31 Squadron, who are also contributing to OP SHADER. The event is being supported by The Royal British Legion in recognition of the unique contribution and sacrifices Serving personnel and their families make year round, and especially when they are separated during the festive period. The support of their families and loved ones is vital not only when personnel are serving, but through transition, recovery and civilian life after service, and The Royal British Legion ensures that those family members are supported in return. Wearing Brora Cardigan and Emilia Wickstead Skirt
Josephine SkriverVictoria's Secret photocall, New York, USA - 29 Nov 2018Victoria's Secret Shop The Show Event Wearing Rta, Skirt, Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti
Alessandra AmbrosioAlessandra Ambrosio out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018
We’re loving plaid this holiday season! See pics of stars that wowed in holiday-themed festive tartan outfits this year!

Be still, our Monterey, California-loving hearts! Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, 42, and Laura Dern, 51, enjoyed a lunch together this holiday season and wore festive outfits to boot! Reese rocked a black turtleneck, a red plaid mini skirt, black sunglasses, a black purse, black booties, and holiday-appropriate red lipstick on the lunch date. She dressed up the look with a slew of bangles on her wrist as well. We particularly loved this Christmas-y look, so we rounded up even more great tartan outfits for some great holiday style inspo!

Another plaid look we loved this season came courtesy of Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver on Nov. 29. The 25-year-old looked amazing in a red plaid long-sleeved sheer bodysuit from the lingerie brand that showed her VS bra underneath. (It was a really great look considering she was at the Victoria’s Secret store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan celebrating the VS Fashion Show.) She paired the see-through one-piece with a black skirt by RtA that showed off her long legs and strappy heels. A look done totally right, if we say so ourselves.

Whether you try the plaid look in bright red hues, or tone it down with a black background color, plaid is a fun way to go festive without going totally overboard in the theme. We’re sure no matter how you try the look (if you choose to do so), though, you’ll look positively fabulous! If you need more holiday fashion inspiration beyond Reese and Josephine, check out the gallery above with several more stars’ best festive looks this season! We’re big fans of Duchess Kate Middleton and model Alessandra Ambrosio’s take on plaid as well!