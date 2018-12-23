Cardi B & Offset: Why Her Friends Are Glad They’re Back Together – ‘No One Wants Them To Divorce’

Cardi B’s team is hoping that her and Offset’s ‘reunion will stick’ after they made amends for a getaway to Puerto Rico, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s what happened behind-the-scenes leading up to the trip.

After Cardi B, 26, announced her and Offset’s split on Dec. 5, her team is breathing a collective sigh of relief when the “Money” rapper reunited on a jet ski with her husband two weeks later. “Cardi’s inner circle is happy that she has softened towards Offset,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Offset even watched Cardi’s set at the Electric Holiday Festival in San Juan later that day, per TMZ. With signs of a happy couple once again, our source continues, “The hope among Cardi’s team is that this reunion will stick. Everyone knows how much Cardi and Offset love each other, no one wants them to divorce.”

Cardi’s publicist, Patientce Foster, even tried to prevent that outcome by helping Offset surprise Cardi on stage during her set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15! Twitter user Tariq Nasheed posted a video of “backstage footage” showing Patientce leading the Migos member onto the stage, which she took heat for afterwards. Cardi later defended her publicist, saying on Instagram Live, “She was trying to help a man that was telling her ‘Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife.’ ‘Cause she told me what happened.”

Still, Cardi ended up shooing Offset and his $15,000 worth of apology roses off her stage…but here’s what happened between the rejection and sudden reunion in Puerto Rico. “Offset made great progress to fixing things when they were both in L.A,” our source continues. “Yes, the whole Rolling Loud thing didn’t go as planned but it didn’t totally backfire because it did get them talking more. And the way Offset got so bullied and attacked also helped him gain a lot of sympathy points from Cardi.” The backlash made Cardi fly “into protective mode” because “it really hurt her to see him being hurt and that also melted some of her anger.” As we’ve told you, Cardi took to Instagram on Dec. 16, warning fans to stop with the “bashing online thing.”

“It’s still a work in progress but the feeling amongst her people is that they’ll officially be a couple again before the year ends,” our source continues. But regardless of the progress they’re making, “it was always the plan for Offset and Cardi to be together for the holidays,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “Cardi wanted them to be together as a family, so this should come as no surprise to anyone,” our source explains, referring to Offset and Cardi’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

But don’t mistake the jet ski date for a happy ending! “Cardi feels extremely hurt by what Offset did and she firmly believes that actions speak louder than words, however, she realizes that Offset is trying very hard to fix things between them and she’s open to it,” our second source adds. On the same day that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced their breakup, speculation erupted that Offset tried to plan a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll. Alleged text messages show the conversation was dated in June, while Cardi was still pregnant, but Offset and Cuban have denied the allegations. Offset ended up apologizing on his birthday, Dec. 14, saying, “I apologize, I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl I was entertaining.” With Offset standing up and taking accountability, roses and all, “friends feel that there is a good chance they will be back together for good so long as Offset keeps putting in the proper effort,” our insider goes on. “Offset will really need to work on the relationship and he’s fully aware of that.”