Nicki Minaj Writes That She Loves Kenneth Petty In The Sand — See Her Heart-Filled Message

Not only has Kenneth Petty gotten Nicki Minaj‘s birth name “Onika” tattooed on his neck, and Nicki worn a huge ring on that finger, but the rapper has written her love for Petty in the sand. Taking to Instagram, Nicki shared pictures of her and Kenneth’s names inside hearts, along with Nicki’s message that Onika “hearts” Zoo. Check out her amorous Instagram post below!

We reported earlier how not only is Nicki ready to have a child, but Kenneth might be the lucky father one day. “Nicki has had babies on the brain for a while now,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does want kids and she’s getting to that place where she’s really ready. She’s clearly falling very hard and fast for Kenneth so he may be the lucky man to father her child.”

And based on what we’re hearing, Nicki is looking to get hitched with Kenneth soon. “Nicki Minaj is head over heels in love and wants to get married to Kenneth ASAP!” another source close to the rapper told us. “She has such an amazing connection to him that she hasn’t ever felt before, that she really wants to take things to the next level. Everything with them is complete fire, she loves him and wants more with him and she would be happy to already be married to him.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Nicki and Kenneth. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos of the couple in our gallery above.