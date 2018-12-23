How Melania Trump Really Feels About Having To Jet Back To D.C. From Mar-A-Lago

Melania Trump is unhappy about having to fly back to D.C. for Christmas due to the government shutdown! Nevertheless, a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she ‘didn’t think twice’ about re-joining Donald Trump.

Melania Trump and her son Barron will be joining Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. now that the government shutdown is still ongoing with no end in sight. Not only did Donald tweet, “I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown,” but Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Melania would return as well, stating, “Due to the shutdown, President Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. and the First Lady will return from Florida so they can spend Christmas together.” Now a source close to the first lady is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not happy about returning to the capital. “Melania is not at all happy about the last minute change of plans,” our source said. “She was really looking forward to spending Christmas in the sun and had already arranged so much at Mar-a-Largo that now has to be scrapped.”

However, despite her disappointment about her return to D.C., Melania didn’t hesitate to be there for and with her husband. “Melania didn’t think twice about flying back to Washington when Donald told her he would have to remain at the White House,” our source went on to say. “There was no way she would stay in Florida and celebrate Christmas without him.”

It’s also worth noting that Melania is not upset at all with Donald. “Melania really isn’t pleased, but she’s not angry at Donald,” our source added. “She agrees with his decision to stay put. She’s determined though to put a brave face on it and to try and make the most of Christmas that she can.” However, staying on in Mar-a-Lago is Lara Trump, who posted the following pic on her Instagram from the resort:

