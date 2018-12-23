Meghan Trainor’s Wedding Dress — See Pic Of Her Gorgeous Sparkly White Gown

Meghan Trainor looked absolutely stunning in her white Berta dress! See the first pic of her wedding gown right here!

Meghan Trainor was a vision in her Berta wedding dress for the ceremony at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 22 that included 100 guests. In addition to her white Berta gown as she wed Daryl Sabara, the pop sensation also wore stunning Norman Silverman jewels. And later, for her reception, Meghan changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers. Check out the first look of her wedding dress below!

We reported earlier how Meghan gushed about her nuptials with Daryl. “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” Meghan told People. “I got way more than I ever wished for.” And how does Daryl feel about his marital status? “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he admitted.

While Dec. 22 is also her birthday, Meghan previously told HollywoodLife that she wanted to have her birthday around the holidays. “Then Christmas is right after and my brother’s is right around Christmas and my Mom is December 3rd. We are all Christmas babies!” she revealed to us. “As for a wedding, that is what I am trying to do. Anniversary. Birthday. Presents! All in one! You work all year and then you can get these gifts!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Meghan and Daryl. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos in our gallery above.