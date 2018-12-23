Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Married: The Couple Ties The Knot In Intimate Backyard Wedding

It’s official! Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have tied the knot! Get all the details about the newly married couple’s wedding!

Congrats are in order for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara! The happy couple got married on Dec. 22, according to People. The intimate backyard ceremony took place at the couple’s Los Angeles home and was attended by 100 of their closest family and friends.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” Meghan told the magazine. “I got way more than I ever wished for.” Daryl, 26, added, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.” The singer walked down the aisle in a Berta gown, Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels. She later slipped into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and Aldo sneakers for the reception, where guests snacked on an assortment of comfort foods.

When asked about what they’re most looking forward to about marriage, Meghan told People that she was excited to be “rockin’ them rings,” referring to the bands she and Daryl exchanged after they recited hand-written vows during their wedding ceremony. “I’m really excited to say ‘hubby’ and ‘husband,’” she added. Daryl chimed in with a reference to his wife’s 2015 hit song, “Dear Future Husband” when he added, “I’m no longer the ‘future hubby’ – I get to just be the hubby, which I’m excited about!”

The wedding came the exact same day as Meghan’s 25th birthday. The “No Excuses” hitmaker turned 25, got married, and celebrated Christmas all in one week! While many of us would want to space out all of those exciting events, Meghan loves having multiple celebrations this time of year. HollywoodLife spoke with her EXCLUSIVELY on June 21st after she filmed an episode of The Four, and she dished all about how she was planning for a December wedding.

“I didn’t know there could be a life where it did suck!” she said about the idea that having a birthday near the holidays isn’t enjoyable. “Friends would be like, ‘When is your half birthday?’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about!’ And they would be like, ‘June, that is when you celebrate right?’ And I am like, ‘No I get one a year just like everyone else should! I love it. It makes it that much more special.”

“Then Christmas is right after and my brother’s is right around Christmas and my Mom is December 3rd. We are all Christmas babies!” she explained. “As for a wedding, that is what I am trying to do. Anniversary. Birthday. Presents! All in one! You work all year and then you can get these gifts!” Brilliant idea, Meghan! Daryl must know his wife loves having life events happen near the end of the year, because he also proposed to her on her birthday “under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights” last year. It certainly is the greatest time of year for them! Congrats to the happy couple!