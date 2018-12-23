Kourtney Kardashian: How She Feels About Inviting Sofia Richie To Spend Christmas With Her

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to spend time with her family and Scott Disick for Christmas but is she planning on inviting Scott’s serious girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to come along?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is looking forward to getting in the holiday spirit on Christmas with her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and their dad Scott Disick, 35, but she’s not sure she’s ready to invite Scott’s longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, to join in on the festivities. “Kourtney knows it would be Scott’s dream to have Sofia celebrate the holidays all together, but Kourtney doesn’t think she’s ready to make a big step like that at this point, a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has discussed holiday plans with Scott, but no final decision has been made yet about how Scott will split his time between her and Sofia. Kourtney feels it’s more important for Scott to be with his kids over the holidays, and she expects Sofia to understand that.”

Due to Kourtney’s feelings, it doesn’t look like she’ll be getting any presents for Sofia either. “Kourtney bought Scott something special for Christmas this year, but she is not planning on recognizing Sofia with a present,” a different source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kourtney has no plans to see Sofia and will not be getting her anything for Christmas this year. Kourtney wants Scott to know that he is a great father and so she has helped the kids with gifts for their dad too and even got him something from herself to remind him that she also appreciates him. But Kourt does not feel the need to get anything Sofia, which Kourtney feels would be inappropriate.”

Despite the slightly awkward separation expected between Kourtney and Sofia, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t seem to be letting it bother her too much. She recently turned heads and proved she’s getting ready for the holidays when she posted a sexy pic of herself in a black and silver cut-out gown while standing in front of a Santa Claus decoration.