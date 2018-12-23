Juno Temple Admits She Was ‘Shocked’ By How ‘Dirty John’ Ends: It Was Like A ‘Horror Movie’

In the drama series ‘Dirty John’, Juno Temple’s character is suspicious of her mom’s new man from the get-go. But, in real life, the actress says she was stunned by how the story ends.

Fans of Bravo’s true crime drama Dirty John will recognize Juno Temple immediately. The 29-year-old actress plays Debra Newell’s eldest daughter Veronica who – from the very beginning of the mini-series – was the only character to be suspicious of conman John Meehan. But, in real-life the British actress admits to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was “shocked” by how the gripping story unfolds – even though it was a must-listen hit podcast in 2017.

“I actually got sent the first episode to read and wasn’t really told about the podcast – just that my girlfriends were really obsessed with it,” she tells us. “Once I read the script I completely… I didn’t move for six hours.” And, as fans of the show and the podcast, we totally understand why!

Dirty John is the story of a Newport Beach, California wealthy interior designer called Debra Newell, who is played by Connie Britton in the show. She falls in love with John Meehan (who is brought to life by Erica Bana) a charming stranger that she met online. But, John turns out to be a dangerous man who lies about everything from being a successful anesthesiologist to his extensive criminal past and history of stalking women. Veronica plays the real life character of Jacquelyn who becomes an amateur sleuth to uncover John’s dirty past. Ultimately though, it isn’t enough because [MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT] John attempts to kidnap and murder Debra’s youngest daughter Terra (Julia Garner) who turns the knife on him and stabs him – in the eye! John later dies in hospital.

Juno reveals that she was stunned by the story’s bloody end. “[I was] shocked, like the rest of the world,” she tells HollywoodLife. “Just kind of these weird, shattered dreams; It felt like this fairytale ending that got rewritten into a horror movie! We couldn’t believe it really happened and it does happen.”

Although Juno didn’t speak to the real “Veronica” while prepping for the part, she was immediately drawn to the character. “I thought she had humor. I thought she could bring a little bit of humor into this dark tale and that was something I was really excited by,” Juno says. “I haven’t done a huge amount of comedy really. She’s confident and fierce and I think very funny.”

As for the fabulous Connie Britton who plays her onscreen mom Debra, Juno says she loved working with the former Nashville star. “It was just amazing. I’m such a huge Connie Britton fan. She’s so giving as an actress. She’s so nurturing as a woman. It was a real privilege to work onset with her every day.” As for Eric Bana, who plays John, Juno only did “two scenes” with him because her “character hates him so much.” If you watch the show you can understand why!