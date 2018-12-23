Iggy Azalea Flaunts Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Lacy White Bustier – See Sexy Look

Iggy Azalea showed off major cleavage in a lacy white lingerie piece when she posed for pics that boyfriend Playboi Carti posted to his Instagram story.

Iggy Azalea, 28, looked incredibly sexy when she flaunted cleavage while wearing a lacy white lingerie top in some new eye-catching photos that her boyfriend Playboi Carti, 22, posted to his Instagram story on Dec. 22. The blonde beauty smiled in the close-up snapshots and had her hair in braids as she accessorized with a necklace and large hoop earrings. There were no captions added to the pics but with such sizzling content, none were needed!

Although Iggy’s latest pics are indeed revealing, the singer is known for posting all kinds of sexy pics that reflect her body confidence. Last month, she got major attention for posting a too-hot-for-words pic that showed her in a tight black leather dress that revealed a lot of skin, including a sneak peek at her toned behind.

The attractive Australian may be feeling more confident then ever since her relationship with Carti seems to be going strong. The hot duo has been seen out and about a lot lately, including traveling on flights, so despite some negative criticism their relationship initially received, they’re enjoying their love and we’re so happy for them! It was just last month that a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told us that their physical attraction for each other is intense. “They connect on a lot of different levels but their relationship is definitely based first and foremost on a very strong physical attraction,” the source said. “Iggy says there are times that she’ll lie awake and just stare at his face in bed while he sleeps.”

Iggy continues to make lasting impressions with every photo she poses for and we love seeing them! We’ll continue to be on the lookout for more of the songstress’ gems!