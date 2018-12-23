25 Pics Of The Hottest Instagram Selfie Queens Of 2018: Selena Gomez & More

The year 2018 has been all about the selfies! Over the past 12 months, stars like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and more have taken their selfie game up to a whole new level.

When it comes to Hollywood, it’s all about perfecting the art of the selfie. Celebrities love breaking out their phones and posing for an up close and personal selfie. Throughout 2018, there have been so many epic celeb Instagram selfies featuring our favorite stars. Before she sought treatment for her mental health, Selena Gomez, 26, posted a gorgeous selfie announcing her social media break. Selena completed her treatment in Dec. 2018, but she has yet to return to social media. No matter what, she’ll forever be a selfie queen!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is all about sexy selfies. The mom-of-three is not afraid to show off a little bit of skin with her selfies. She took hot to a whole new level when she posed for the ultimate mirror selfie in her closet. Kim stripped down to her bra and underwear to show off her incredible body in the selfie. She also sizzled in a tiny black bikini in one mirror selfie in 2018.

Kim’s sisters love a good selfie, too! Before they stepped out for their joint Halloween costume, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kylie Jenner, 21, just had to pose for a hot selfie showing off their fantastic Victoria’s Secret Angel costumes. Kylie didn’t post too much in the first few months of 2018 while she was still pregnant with baby Stormi, but after giving birth, she was all about social media again. Kylie loves, loves, loves selfies! We don’t blame her. She’s amazing at taking them!

There have been so many more selfie queens of 2018, including Demi Lovato, 26, Bella Hadid, 22, Perrie Edwards, 25, Ariel Winter, 20, and more. Take a look at the sexiest celebrity Instagram queens of 2018 in our gallery above!