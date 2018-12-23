Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Gorgeous Never-Before-Seen Pics From Wedding With Brad Falchuk

Nearly three months after marrying Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow gave us a closer look at her intimate ceremony! See the romantic mementos, here.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, married American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, 47, in the Hamptoms on Sept. 29, 2018, and she’s not done reminiscing on the special day! The owner of Goop shared two new photos from the star-studded wedding on Dec. 22, the first of which shows her and Brad with their arms around one another, backs turned to the camera, as Gwyneth’s veil trails behind. The second snapshot reveals the wedding party gathered for dinner, the romantic candles illuminating their evening meal. See the slideshow below!

“As I start to reflect back on 2018, I am so grateful for all of the incredibly talented people who made our wedding so special,” Gwyneth wrote under the Instagram slideshow, then proceeded to thank a number of people who brought the ceremony to life. As we’ve told you, a number of big names sat in the pews to witness the nuptials! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden were among the guests, including Steven Spielberg. Of course, Gwyneth’s on-screen lover in Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., was seen driving up to the private estate, per People. Rob Lowe also snapped a selfie with the Marvel star on the night of the wedding, which was labeled with the East Hampton geo-tag. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld hosted the rehearsal dinner at his Hamptons residence, the Further Lane mansion!

After the wedding, Gwyneth admitted that she used to be unsure of giving marriage a second go after separating from Coldplay lead man Chris Martin in 2014. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” she told Marie Claire UK for its Nov. 2018 issue. “I have my kids—what’s the point?” Gwyneth shares two children — Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, — with Chris. Obviously, she’s had a change of heart since, adding, “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind…I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

We’re tearing up. This is also Brad’s second marriage, after divorcing Suzanne Falchuk — whom he shares two children with — in 2013.