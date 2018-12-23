Chris Rock Slammed For Laughing About Louis C.K. Using ‘N-Word’ In Resurfaced 2011 Video

Chris Rock started trending on Twitter on Dec. 22 & it was not for a good reason. Many fans were upset that he laughed along as both Louis C.K. & Ricky Gervais used the N-word in a 2011 clip.

Twitter is up in arms over a newly resurfaced clip from the 2011 comedic talk show Talking Funny, which had Louis C.K., Chris Rock and Ricky Gervais using the N-word, while a stunned Jerry Seinfeld pushed back against this. At one point during the show, Chris tells Jerry and Ricky that Louis is “the blackest white guy I know.” And Louis’ responded, asking, “You’re saying I’m a n*****?” And instead of calling him out for his flagrant use of the derogatory word, Chris replied, “Yes. You are the n*****-est white man I have ever…” While Ricky cackled loudly to this, Jerry went quiet before saying, “I don’t think he can do that. I don’t think he has the authority.”

Louis tried explaining the difference between Chris and him, and Jerry and Ricky, saying, “We say n***** on stage. You guys don’t.” Later on, Ricky chimes in saying, “Who says n***** onstage? We don’t.” And then Jerry stepped in again, pointing out, “You just did.” Jerry later told Louis, “You’ve found the humor of it. I haven’t, nor do I seek it.”

While many people were upset with Gervais and C.K. for their flagrant use of the N-word, most people were angry and shocked that Rock laughed along and seemingly condoned it. Twitter user @OnlyChyld wrote, “Who knew Chris Rock was the friend giving white people passes to say n*****. Who. Knew.” @RonFor3 tweeted, “Seinfeld really had to TELL Chris rock that Louis ck shouldn’t use the N word…” Others were quick to point out that the real transgressors here were Louis and Ricky. @HannaFlint wrote, “Ricky Gervais could not look any happier to say the N-word once Louis CK said it in front of Chris Rock and that is troubling.” Staff writer for The Atlantic, Jemele Hill put it best: “Note how proud Ricky Gervais was of the fact he used the n-word. And Louis CK basically said he’s one because black folks ain’t sh*t. Chris Rock is getting crucified, but those other two deserve massive smoke.”

