Chanel West Coast Proves She’s On The Naughty List With Sexy Red Lingerie Look

Christmas came early! Chanel West Coast turned many Instagram fans’ heads — Santa’s included — with her latest picture…see it here.

Chanel West Coast, 30, has one question as Christmas draws near! “Do you think I’m on the naughty or nice list?” the Ridiculousness host asked Instagram fans on Dec. 22, underneath a picture of her sizzling in a red lace bodysuit. With a red satin robe, white pumps and pinup curls thrown on top to give the festive look an extra dose of sexiness, we’re betting she earned a spot on the naughty list! It appears that the picture may be borrowed from another holiday season, as Chanel included the hashtag “#FBF.”

Fans went wild for the Christmas-themed shoot, snapped by photographer Kiyana Tehrani. “SLAYYY QUEEN,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “You are so freakin gorgeous Chanel 😫❤️😍.” And many agreed with our consensus, noting that she should be on the “naughty list” (or both). The positive sentiments were the same in the last lingerie pictures she shared to Instagram, which we covered on Dec. 11. In the trio of gorgeous photos, Chanel showed off her toned curves in floral lingerie, but with pink bubblegum hair! The MTV icon is a style chameleon and can nail any look, really.

Saturday’s lingerie picture came two days after Chanel shared a self-reflective message to Twitter. “I’ve come to the conclusion that nobody will ever be the perfect partner,” she tweeted on Dec. 20. “In love, business, etc. We all f*** up. So I need to practice patience. Patience won’t make the other person any better but it will make dealing with their slight imperfections that much easier.” And isn’t that the truth.

Chanel’s amazing bod, combined with the seductive lace and red color coordination, proves that she’s on top of her holiday game. If you want to see even more celebrities rock Christmas-ready looks, check out HollywoodLife’s gallery of stars in sexy silver tops.