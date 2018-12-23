Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Reveals She Only Reunited With Offset In Puerto For Sex In Wild Instagram Video

Courtesy of TMZ
Los Angeles, CA - Cardi B and Offset continue her birthday celebrations at the Argyle night club after Drake's concert at the Staple Center. Cardi rocks some serious bling with her name on her necklace and flaunted her curves in a silver low cut top. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Cardi B and husband Offset were seen leaving Argyle nightclub together. Cardi wore a sexy silver cleavage revealing jumpsuit as they left the club and walked to their car.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Cardi B admitted that she got back together with Offset in Puerto Rico for purely carnal reasons! Here’s what she had to say on Instagram about their intimate reunion!

Cardi B and Offset‘s reunion in Puerto Rico may not have exactly been the romantic reconciliation once thought. While the two rappers enjoyed some time on a jetski together, were all smiles in each other’s company, and seemed back together based on the fact that Offset even watched Cardi’s set at the Electric Holiday Festival in San Juan, Cardi revealed the real reason she got back with Offset in a racy Instagram live post. “I just had to get f***ed. That’s all,” Cardi admitted. So there you have it — it was a hook-up, no more, no less.

We reported earlier about how Cardi’s team was initially excited about the potential about a full-blown reunion after their Puerto Rican vacation. “Cardi’s inner circle is happy that she has softened towards Offset,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The hope among Cardi’s team is that this reunion will stick. Everyone knows how much Cardi and Offset love each other, no one wants them to divorce.”

Meanwhile, although their chemistry during their Puerto Rico trip was undeniable, their future together is up still extremely uncertain. “Cardi could not stay away from Offset,” another insider told us. “They have undeniable chemistry and she really missed him a lot. Offset has been calling, texting and hitting Cardi up constantly, all day, everyday, begging for her to take him back. She felt bad that he was trying so hard, asking for forgiveness. But things are still very much in limbo. While it feels good for Cardi to be back in his arms, for the holiday with her small family together, Cardi has not made any major decisions to take him back for good.” We’ll keep you posted with all of Cardi and Offset’s latest news. In the meantime, check out all of their recent photos in our gallery above.