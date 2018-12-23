Beyonce Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In A Tiny Silver Bodysuit – See Her Sexy Look

Is going pants-less this winter the new thing?! Beyoncé posted new set of Instagram pics and looked absolutely stunning in a silver bodysuit.

It almost goes without saying at this point that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, 37, wears practically every outfit with ease. Even her Coachella set earlier this year made us want to immediately get a yellow hoodie and light-wash denim shorts! The Lemonade singer, who keeps a top-notch envy-worthy Instagram feed, dropped six pictures on the social platform on Dec. 22. In the last set of three pictures, she rocked a cleavage-baring silver vest, pants-less bottoms, and a matching mid-thigh blazer.

Queen B’s skin-tight silver outfit showed off her incredibly toned legs, and she polished her look with clear heels, an ivory sparkling handbag, red nail polish, hip-length braids, and white and gold earrings.

Her makeup was definitely stunning too. Beyoncé knew her face deserved some attention as well, since she posted a middle photo on her profile with a close-up makeup-dedicated shot. Beyoncé’s base was matte, with her dark cranberry lips front and center, and her soft eyeshadow had a pop of silver eyeliner, which surely caught anyone’s attention who looked at the picture.

Queen B posted an initial set of three photos on her Instagram account earlier in the day. The other three pictures showed a more daytime and muted look (well, as much as what can be muted on this beauty!), with a red strapless dress and matching blazer. This other outfit Beyoncé wore with an orange clutch and different earrings, but she was in her same makeup and braids as she was in the later three pictures with the silver outfit. In all six photos, Beyoncé let her outfit, makeup, and accessories do the talking, and she skipped posting a caption as she often does on Instagram. Boss move, for sure. Not all of us can go caption-less. Or pants-less, for that matter (especially in these winter months)!

The Beehive was def grateful for the new Sasha Fierce content: All of the new pictures racked up more than two million likes each, and some even got more than three million likes! What can we say? The hive’s just buzzin’ for some Bee content lately, and the Queen definitely delivered.