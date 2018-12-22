The Rock Playfully Disses Nick Jonas After Getting Beat For GQ’s Most Stylish Man: ‘You Voted For Yourself’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Nick Jonas got in a hilarious back & forth over the top GQ Most Stylish Man! Read their funny tweets here!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently went head to head against Nick Jonas for GQ‘s Most Stylish Man, and while Nick pulled away as the victor, the real winners were their fans who got to see a hysterical exchange on Twitter. It all started when Dwayne told his followers to vote for him. “The @GQMagazine’s Most Stylish Man of 2018 comes down to big newlywed @nickjonas and the big, brown, bald dude – who’s divorced,” The Rock tweeted. “Cue my Sinatra and kindly pour me a double, f*ck it Im going dark 😂🥃.”

And not only did Nick respond, he did so by filling The Rock in that Jonas had in fact beaten him. “I’m sorry big guy. I already won. You’re still super stylish though don’t worry about it. 😎😂,” Nick replied. And in response to Nick’s victory, Johnson did a little bit of trolling (all while giving him advice on his new marriage to Priyanka Chopra).

“Of course you won,” The Rock replied. “[Y]ou voted for yourself 3,996,685x’s 😂🖕🏾 And remember the smartest thing you can now say..’yes, honey you’re 100% right’. Congrats man and see u soon.” We reported earlier how Priyanka admitted that she might not have kids with Nick for a while. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen,” Priyanka told People. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nick. In the meantime, check out all of his latest photos in our gallery above.