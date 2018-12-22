Tamar Braxton Dragged By Fans For Posting Ad After Sister Trina’s Ex-Husband Dies

Yikes! Tamar Braxton is getting blasted on social media after promoting a fashion brand following the new that her sister’s ex-husband passed away.

Uh oh! Tamar Braxton is in hot water after posting an ad for Fashion Nova just hours after it was revealed that her sister, Trina Braxton‘s ex-husband died. “In my sexy @fashionnova couchlife gear….Here is to a week of chillin, popcorn, movies, T’chella , family and bean,” Tamar captioned a video, in which she showed off her curves in a leggings and crop top set from Fashion Nova. “I just want you to get a look at this cute lil Fashion Nova, while I sit on the couch and eat some popcorn during the holidays!” She exclaimed in the video. “I ain’t got nothing going on.” Hmmm…

Fans were quick to point out that Tamar actually does have something going on — her sister’s ex, Gabe Solis, died yesterday at the young age of 43 after a secret battle with cancer. “So, even the death of your sisters ex won’t make you stop thinking about yourself for even a second??” one hater slammed. “Is anyone from the Braxton Family going to send condolences to Gabe Solis?” another questioned. One commenter added, “Do you know what happened to your sis ex husband???? Doesn’t look like it….”

However, Tamar’s fans were quick to jump in and defend the singer. “At the end of the day, these are people first, not celebrities, but people. She doesn’t have to make a public statement now, they may be somewhere grieving together away from social media,” one said. Another made a great point that these days, we expect public condolences and grief, when sometimes, people just want to remain private. “Oh yea thats right condolences these days has to be more for yall & social media then in private for her sister. This generation is pathetic,” the fan wrote. Very valid!

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Braxton family during this difficult time.