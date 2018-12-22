Rihanna Confirms She’s Dropping New Music In 2019 & Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Bad gal Riri is back with some new tunes in 2019! The singer confirmed she has a new album coming next year & fans are freaking out.

Well, 2019 is off to a great start, and it hasn’t even started yet. Rihanna announced today that she will be releasing a new album in 2019, and fans are… SHOOK. After the Fenty Beauty mogul posted a picture on Instagram to promote a new lipstick shade, one fan asked, “But when is the new album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna responded, “2019.” EEK! The singer didn’t elaborate much more than that, but at least we know it will be within the next year! “So good! Eck-f***ing-cited.. also when’s the first single dropping sista? I need to start my new year with a bang,” one fan quickly commented. “The better be facts sis,” another warned. “So, what I’m hearing is that we’re getting the album on January 1, 2019,” a fan joked.

Not much is known about Rihanna’s new music, except for the fact that it would be her first release since 2016’s ANTI, and her ninth studio album. Riri confirmed she was back in the studio and making new music earlier this year, but when it comes to collabs or themes, we’re in the dark. However, her vocal producer, Kuk Harrell, teased the next phase of Rihanna’s music, revealing in a live Instagram video that the upcoming album “is amazing. It’s incredible.” Fans are expecting just that, with hundreds excitingly responding to her, one saying, “QUEEN IS COMING TO SAVE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY! THANK GOD!”

Now, we just need to figure out exactly when this album will be dropping, but for the sake of Rihanna’s fans, we’re hoping it’s on the earlier side of 2019…