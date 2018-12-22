Offset Vows To ‘Change His Ways’ After Cardi B Reunion Amid Cheating Rumors — Read His Sweet Message

Offset is taking Michael Jackson’s advice after reuniting with Cardi B on a jet ski on Dec. 21! See his sweet promise, here.

Offset, 27, finally reunited with Cardi B, 26, on a jet ski in Puerto Rico on Dec. 21…but it appears that he’s not done making amends! After pictures of the water date made headlines on Friday afternoon, which showed them smiling wide as Cardi held on to Offset tightly, the Migos member made a pledge on Instagram afterwards. Of course, he did it aesthetically in his signature style of all caps, spaced-out writing. But for reading ease, we’ll stick to small caps in single space. “I’m searching for the man in the mirror,” Offset wrote under a picture of him wearing blinged-out clothes. He finished off Michael Jackson’s verse, adding, “Telling him to change his ways.”

Offset made the vow just two weeks after Cardi announced their split on Dec. 5, and cheating rumors made headlines on the same day. Thanks to alleged leaked texts (that have not been authenticated), he was accused of planning a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll while Cardi was pregnant with his now five-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset and Cuban Doll denied the allegations, although Offset did own up to other mistakes. “I apologize, I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl I was entertaining,” he said in an emotional plea that the rapper posted on his birthday, Dec. 14, but didn’t name specifics. “I apologize, I love you and I hope you can forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

However, Summer Bunni dropped by HollywoodLife’s Los Angeles office and had a different side to the story! “Everything the rumors said, the threesome? So true. It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie,” she told us, although Offset and Cuban Doll’s respective reps didn’t get back to us by the time of the story’s publication. She continued, “It’s out there, just tell the truth. But Offset has owned up to what happened, he’s apologized, but he entertained me for a while.”

Offset has made it very known to the public that he’s willing to change his ways! Aside from his social media posts about the “Money” rapper, his most grand gesture was bringing $15,000 worth of roses, which spelled out “TAKE ME BACK CARDI,” on stage at Cardi’s Rolling Loud Festival set in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. She shooed the apology flowers off her stage, but it looks like she’s had a change of heart since.