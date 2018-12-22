Melania Trump Refuses To Let Government Shutdown Ruin Family’s Christmas At Mar-A-Lago

Melania Trump is trying to not let the government shutdown put a damper on her holiday celebrations. A source close to Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s taking Donald’s side on this.

With the government shutdown in full swing with no signs of ending (Senator Chuck Schumer admitted on Dec. 22 that both sides of the aisle were still “very far apart”), Melania Trump is trying to keep spirits high. A source close to the first lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she somehow feels that her husband Donald Trump is somehow blameless in his obstinate persistence with gaining funding to build his wall. “Melania is determined to not let the government shutdown affect their Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Largo, even though it has already delayed things with Donald having to stay behind in Washington,” our source said. “Melania subscribes to Donald’s belief though that it’s all down to the Democrats unwillingness to budge, and that the blame lays firmly with them.”

When it comes down to it, Melania feels remorseful for all the governmental employees out of work, but she won’t budge in terms of her belief that Donald is not at fault. “Of course, Melania feels terrible for the federal employees that will have to go without pay over the holidays, but she doesn’t see why her and Donald should be held accountable for something she believes isn’t their fault,” our source went on to say.

“The way Melania sees it Donald is doing everything in his power to keep the country safe and it’s crazy that anybody would have an issue with that,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Melania and Donald. In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos together in our gallery above.