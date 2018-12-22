Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Refuses To Let Government Shutdown Ruin Family’s Christmas At Mar-A-Lago

Melania Trump Donald
REX/Shutterstock
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
MANDATORY CREDIT Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9762760v) Vladimir Putin, Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump Russia US Summit in Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018.
Russian President Putin and US President Trump meet in Helsinki. U .S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio from left, pose for a photograph at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital Trump Putin Summit, Helsinki, Finland - 16 Jul 2018
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Melania Trump is trying to not let the government shutdown put a damper on her holiday celebrations. A source close to Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s taking Donald’s side on this.

With the government shutdown in full swing with no signs of ending (Senator Chuck Schumer admitted on Dec. 22 that both sides of the aisle were still “very far apart”), Melania Trump is trying to keep spirits high. A source close to the first lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she somehow feels that her husband Donald Trump is somehow blameless in his obstinate persistence with gaining funding to build his wall. “Melania is determined to not let the government shutdown affect their Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Largo, even though it has already delayed things with Donald having to stay behind in Washington,” our source said. “Melania subscribes to Donald’s belief though that it’s all down to the Democrats unwillingness to budge, and that the blame lays firmly with them.”

When it comes down to it, Melania feels remorseful for all the governmental employees out of work, but she won’t budge in terms of her belief that Donald is not at fault. “Of course, Melania feels terrible for the federal employees that will have to go without pay over the holidays, but she doesn’t see why her and Donald should be held accountable for something she believes isn’t their fault,” our source went on to say.

“The way Melania sees it Donald is doing everything in his power to keep the country safe and it’s crazy that anybody would have an issue with that,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Melania and Donald. In the meantime, check out all of their latest photos together in our gallery above.