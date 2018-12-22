Meghan Markle’s 24 Best Royal Looks Of 2018: Dressing Up Her Baby Bump & More

Meghan Markle has been a style icon in 2018. From her gorgeous wedding gown to stunning royal outfits while pregnant, the Duchess has brought her fashion A-game. See her best royal looks of the year!

Meghan Markle, 37, has had quite the memorable year. The former Suits actress married Prince Harry, 34, in a gorgeous royal wedding in May 2018. She became the Duchess of Sussex and revealed that she and Prince Harry were expecting a baby in 2019! In the midst of it all, Meghan has conquered the fashion game. Her best looks of 2018 include her wedding gown, of course, dazzling outfits on her first royal tour, baby bump looks, and more.

Meghan’s wedding gown was absolutely stunning. When she stepped out at Windsor Chapel on May 19, the whole world was watching. Meghan looked beautiful in the off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown. It was the perfect dress and totally fit for a princess.

Since becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan has stepped out in a number of amazing looks. The Duchess slayed in a bright yellow dress in July 2018, and then took us all by surprise when she rocked a striped shirt and white pants while attending a Wimbledon game with Kate Middleton, 36. Meghan continues to take some fashion risks even though she’s a royal now.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were expecting a baby in Oct. 2018, just before their first royal tour. While Meghan was touring Australia, New Zealand, and more, she dazzled in a number of pretty looks. She stunned in a caped bright blue dress for an event on the royal tour. She also looked breathtaking black tulle gown with bird designs.

As the weeks have gone by, Meghan’s adorable baby bump continues to grow and her fashion choices remain on point. Just a few weeks after the royal tour ended, Meghan looked absolutely incredible in a sequined black and white top and black skirt for The Royal Variety Performance event. The world got the best look at her baby bump yet when she stepped out in a floral dress in Dec. 2018. Take a look at more of Meghan’s best looks of 2018 in our gallery above!