Kylie Jenner Gives Off Major Bridal Vibes In Strapless White Dress 1 Day After Travis Scott Says He’ll Propose

Kylie Jenner looked amazing when she stepped out in a white strapless mini dress with feathers during an outing with BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Kylie Jenner, 21, was a sight to see in white on the night of Dec. 21 when she stepped out with BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, in Los Angeles. The blonde stunner wore a strapless mini dress along with matching feathers and heels for the outing and the look gave us serious bridal vibes! Could she be rehearsing to walk down the aisle soon? It’s very possible considering her beau Travis Scott‘s latest remarks about their relationship!

Travis, who is also the father of Kylie’s 10-month-old daughter Stormi, didn’t hesitate to reveal that he thinks Kylie’s “the one” for him and he plans on proposing to her soon. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Although the young parents already had marriage rumors swirling around them ever since Travis called Kylie his “wife” numerous times while on stage during his concerts, it turns out the couple still have a lot to look forward to! In addition to opening up about future marriage plans, Travis revealed that Stormi was conceived after he was dating Kylie for just three weeks. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy,” he explained in the interview.

We truly can’t wait to see Kylie and Travis getting hitched! With the adorable ways they already express their love for each other, we’re sure their wedding will be incredible!