Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Santa By Flashing Underboob In Sexy Cut-Out Gown – See XMas Pic

All we want for Christmas is Kourtney Kardashian’s rocking bod! The mother of three turned heads — even Santa’s — in a gorgeous new pic.

Kourtney Kardashian is in the Christmas spirit judging by her sexy new Instagram pic. The Keeping Up star showed off her incredible figure in a curve-hugging, strapless cut-out black gown, that featured a sparkling sweetheart neckline top. Kourt, 39, posed by some Christmas decor, with her long brown hair bunched in her hair and parted on the side. The Santa decoration in the pic peaked out from behind a slim tree and in the caption Kourtney joked, “So, I really love watches, and diamonds…a house on the beach?” Cue ‘Santa Baby!’ While so many fans and friends took to the post to rave over Kourtney’s gorgeous look, her sweet sis Khloe Kardashian commented, “Sooooo, I really love your smile, spirit, go green mission” with two heart emojis. Cute!

Now, if you’ve been paying attention to Kourtney’s social, you would have seen her show off her lavish Christmas decorations throughout her home. In addition to her five huge Christmas trees, the mother of three added two massive polar bear statues and a tower of gifts wrapped in brown paper with green bows. We can’t help but wonder why the annual Kardashian Christmas party won’t be thrown at Kourtney’s house?! However, as you can imagine, Kimye‘s house is probably just as beautifully decorated, even though she has yet to show us. Kim Kardashian teased on Twitter, “Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I’m gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It’s sooooo good!!” Let the countdown begin!

Kim will be making the big reveal ahead of the annual Kardashian Kristmas party, which Khloe said Kimye had kindly offered to host this year, taking the duties off of Kris Jenner‘s plate. Is Kourtney’s stunning dress a sneak peak at what she’s wearing!? We can’t wait!