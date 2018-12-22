Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Grab Groceries In Philly – Spending Holidays Together?

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons were spotted shopping around at Whole Foods in Philly! Will they be spending their first Christmas together?

Could Kendall Jenner, 23, and Ben Simmons, 22, be preparing to cook a holiday feast? The cute couple were spotted checking out with a cart-full of healthy items on Friday evening at a Philadelphia Whole Foods! “They didn’t have too much shopping, mostly snacks really,” Amazon employee Cheyenne Whitehead, 20, told DailyMail.com, who exclusively obtained the pics. “Kendall was drinking a smoothie and he was holding some tubs of pineapple. They both looked very casual and relaxed, as if they were about to have a night in.” Sounds like #couplegoals on a cold, winter night! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

In the pics, Kendall is rocking an oversized black sweatshirt with camo cargo pants, while Ben was also casual in a white sweatshirt. The last time the two were spotted together, they attended a Pennsylvania college basketball game, and looked totally smitten. It’s unclear if these two will be spending the holidays together, as Ben is in the thick of his basketball season with the 76ers, and Kenny needs to head home soon if she’s going to make the annual Kardashian Kristmas party!

While Ben and Kendall have yet to publicly confirm their romance, they have been on and off for the last few months, with Kendall sitting court-side at a few of his recent games. Then, just days ago, the leggy Jenner proved she’s just like us, commenting a teddy bear on a three-week old photo of her boo. Insta-stalking at its finest. Then, in early December, Kendall met Ben’s mom during another weekend in Philly, so these two seem to be getting serious! Maybe 2019 will be the year they make their red carpet debut!