Justin Bieber Claps Back At Snoop Dogg For Flirting With Hailey Baldwin: ‘That’s My Girl’

Justin Bieber had an epic clap-back for Snoop Dogg after the rapper flirted with Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin! Read what he had to say here!

Justin Bieber is not letting this slide. Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram to share a picture of Hailey Baldwin, writing in the caption, “Hailey Baldwin” along with a fire emoji among others. In response to this, Justin also wrote in the comments, “That’s my girl.” If that’s not a direct message to Snoop, we don’t know what is. Check out their back and forth on Instagram below!

We reported earlier how Justin has decided to go back into the studio to record new music, and it’s all thanks to Hailey. “Justin was not kidding when he joked about new music coming on the way sooner than you think,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin spent the afternoon at recording at a studio in Hollywood today. Thanks to Hailey’s love and support, Justin is feeling better, happy, stable, creative and excited about creating new music again. He can’t wait to drop new music and have a huge 2019 with his new bride by his side the whole way.”

And in terms of their marriage, Justin and Hailey are even ready to start having kids soon. “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” she revealed in an interview with Vogue Arabia. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality.” Time will tell when Hailey and Justin will start expecting their own little bundle of joy.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Justin and Hailey. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent romantic moments together in our gallery above.