Jenelle Evans Hospitalized For Endoscopy Just Days After Lighting Kailyn Lowry’s Peace Offering On Fire

Jenelle Evans were hospitalized for an endoscopy so that she could have several biopsies done. Read about her condition here.

Jenelle Evans took to social media to let her fans know that she had been hospitalized. In addition to sharing a photo of her strapped up to IVs on her Instagram story, Jenelle revealed, “Had biopsies done everywhere today. #Wishmeluck.” On top of that, Jenelle revealed on Twitter, “If you’ve been keeping up or not with my health… I went in for another endoscopy today, wish me luck on my results. I just want to travel on a plane and be ok.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about her test results and condition.

This comes just days after Jenelle sent her enemy Kailyn Lowry a strong message that their feud was far from over. After Kailyn sent Jenelle a “peace offering” of Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products, Jenelle shared a video on Instagram of her lighting the beauty products on fire. Torching it with lighter fluid, Jenelle said, “Hey, Kail. This is to your peace offering.”

We reported earlier how Kailyn was none too bothered by Jenelle’s reaction to her gift. “I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all,” Kail told Us Weekly. On top of that, she took to Twitter to write, :So Jenelle set my peace offering gift on fire…” In another tweet, she shaded Jenelle by writing, “ is [fire emoji].”

