Jason Momoa Crashes Hawaii Wedding & Wields His ‘Aquaman’ Trident In Epic Photos

This is hysterical! Jason Momoa crashed a couple’s wedding in Hawaii, trident in hand, and the pictures are everything!

Are Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson hiring, because we think Jason Momoa could be perfect for the job of a wedding crasher! The actor was photographed wielding his Aquaman trident in Oahu, Hawaii after coming upon a wedding on the beach. In the hysterical pics, Jason is seen nudging the giggling bride and groom with a trident.” We were taking our wedding photos after the ceremony out on the rocks and Jason Momoa and some of his family and some friends just all walked out on the beach,” the bride, Kate Meyers, told E! News. “They were shouting congratulations to us and they were super calm and super chill.”

The Hawaiian-born actor was actually in town for a fan screening of his new, highly-anticipated film, Aquaman, in which he plays Arthur Curry. The wedding planner, Carina Cooper, revealed to the outlet that the photoshoot was completely “unplanned and spontaneous!” “He happily agreed to photobomb them! There just happened to be a kid on the beach nearby with that trident (in the pic) and Jason asked to borrow it. So he took the trident and went behind the couple in their picture and pretended to be a sasquatch,” she shared. So fun! The bride recalled Jason and his family as “positive and loving and gracious and they were just really lovely human beings.” Carina added that he “took pictures with all the kids and all the people on the beach, he was very nice about it, he was very humble.” A true superhero, if you ask us!

Jason’s Aquaman hit theaters on Dec. 21 and has already been met with rave reviews, with box office sites anticipating a strong opening weekend. Co-star Amber Heard even revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is already considering a sequel, they just need to bring on a writer.