Demi Lovato Slams Reports About Her Recovery On Twitter: ‘I Still Need Space & Time To Heal’

Demi Lovato took to Twitter on Dec. 21 to tweet about her frustration with the false reports going around about her recovery after her near-fatal overdose last summer.

Demi Lovato, 26, has had enough of the false rumors going around about her recovery post-rehab and she took to Twitter to express it. The singer, who left rehab around early Nov. after receiving treatment for a near-fatal overdose that left her in the hospital back in July, posted a series of messages on Dec. 21 about her decision to keep the details about her struggles to herself and urged her fans not to believe everything they were reading.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids,” her first message started. “Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.” “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” she continued in another message. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

Demi then went on to explain her plans about publicly speaking out about what happened to her in the future. “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..,” she wrote. “Any ‘source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the sh*t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your ‘sources’ are wrong.”

The talented star concluded her messages by thanking her fans, who have been showing her support throughout everything, and expressing gratitude for her current life and the people around her. “I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to,” she explained. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f*cking much thank you.”

Since Demi’s been out of rehab, she’s been seen with Henry Levy, who has been rumored to be her sober coach/companion. Although Demi has not publicly revealed any information about the details of her relationship with Henry, there’s been many reports that the two are more than friends and some people, including celebs like Wendy Williams, have expressed concern about how dating could affect her sobriety.

We continue to wish Demi a happy and healthy recovery and look forward to any new projects she may have in the future!