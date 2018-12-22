Gallery
19 Shocking Celebrity Breakups Of 2018: Selena & Justin, Ariana & Pete & More

justin bieber selena gomez
Backgrid
Beverly Hills, CA - Superstar couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted hopping in their Range Rover together after their Wednesday evening church meeting in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
August 21, 2018: Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson spotted holding hands while leaving their apartment this morning in New York City showing their Bracelets after VMA Sugesting they already probably been married Pictured: Ariana Grande,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5033320 141018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Syrian American Medical Society benefit, Los Angeles, USA - 04 May 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
While there were some hot new celebrity couples that emerged in 2018, there were also some MAJOR celebrity breakups. Check out the biggest and most shocking splits of the year here!

Considering Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been so hot and heavy during the second half of this year, it’s easy to forget that the singer was actually dating Selena Gomez at the beginning of 2018! The pair rekindled their years-long, on/off relationship back in October 2017, and were going strong for several months. However, at the beginning of March, they ended things for good, and Justin was back with Hailey in June. Jelena’s split wasn’t the only devastating breakup of the year, though!

Cardi B and Offset almost made it through 2018 without splitting up, but at the beginning of December, she took to Instagram to reveal she was ending their relationship. Although there were rumors that Offset cheated, Cardi simply said that their relationship had turned more into “business” than “romance.” Then, of course, there was the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split. This unlikely pair started dating in May, not long after she ended things with Mac Miller. Pete proposed after just a couple weeks of dating, and the two were one of summer’s hottest couples! Unfortunately, after Mac’s shocking and unexpected death in September, things fizzled out. Ariana and Pete were broken up by the next month.

From Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and many more, there were plenty of other shocking splits in 2018. Click through the gallery above to re-live them all as the year winds down! Hopefully we’ll be able to avoid anymore unexpected breakups before the year officially ends — there’s just been too many this year!