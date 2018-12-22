19 Shocking Celebrity Breakups Of 2018: Selena & Justin, Ariana & Pete & More

While there were some hot new celebrity couples that emerged in 2018, there were also some MAJOR celebrity breakups. Check out the biggest and most shocking splits of the year here!

Considering Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been so hot and heavy during the second half of this year, it’s easy to forget that the singer was actually dating Selena Gomez at the beginning of 2018! The pair rekindled their years-long, on/off relationship back in October 2017, and were going strong for several months. However, at the beginning of March, they ended things for good, and Justin was back with Hailey in June. Jelena’s split wasn’t the only devastating breakup of the year, though!

Cardi B and Offset almost made it through 2018 without splitting up, but at the beginning of December, she took to Instagram to reveal she was ending their relationship. Although there were rumors that Offset cheated, Cardi simply said that their relationship had turned more into “business” than “romance.” Then, of course, there was the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split. This unlikely pair started dating in May, not long after she ended things with Mac Miller. Pete proposed after just a couple weeks of dating, and the two were one of summer’s hottest couples! Unfortunately, after Mac’s shocking and unexpected death in September, things fizzled out. Ariana and Pete were broken up by the next month.

From Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and many more, there were plenty of other shocking splits in 2018. Click through the gallery above to re-live them all as the year winds down! Hopefully we’ll be able to avoid anymore unexpected breakups before the year officially ends — there’s just been too many this year!