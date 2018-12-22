Beyoncé Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Concert Highlights, Stellar Style Moments & More

Beyoncé had an amazing week! See all the cool stuff that happened on her Instagram over the past seven days!

Beyoncé slays all day every day, but she really brought her Instagram game up a notch this week! From her fantastic fashion choices to her recap of the Global Citizen festival in South Africa earlier this month, she truly gave her fans what they want and deserve. This is precisely why we’ve named the singer our Instagram Queen of the Week!

While the Global Citizen concert happened on Sunday, Dec. 2, Bey waited until she settled at home after her trip to Johannesburg and India to reminisce on the experience. She posted a video on Dec. 18 of her and her husband Jay-Z performing at the concert. She captioned it, “After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.”

She went on the “give my praise and respect” to the other speakers, performers and volunteers who helped bring the festival to life. “I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us. South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless,” she wrote.

With her trip came some great style choices that she showcased on the social media platform as well. She even gave a shout-out to the designers who help her always look so extraordinary. “Thank you to the talented African designers who kept me feeling fresh. Y’all go so hard,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of her latest looks.

This was also a crazy week for Bey off Instagram too. Two albums were posted on Spotify and Apple Music under the alias “Queen Carter,” which led fans to freak out that the music was leaked. The projects have since been taken off the streaming platforms, so we’re just patiently waiting for them to be officially released. In the meantime, check out the gallery above to see some of Beyoncé’s most killer performance outfits from this year!