Hostess Gift Guide — 60 Perfect Presents To Bring To A Party This Holiday Season

Going to a holiday gathering is always fun, but it can be stressful figuring out what to bring the host or hostess! Luckily, I’ve got 60 great ideas for you.

Whether it’s Christmas dinner or a NYE party, you shouldn’t show up empty handed. It’s a lot of work and effort to host a party, especially during the holiday season. If you don’t know the host super well, you could always show up with gourmet chocolates, like a Holiday Assortment from Godiva or the Holiday Signature Truffles from Harry & David. Plus, the boxes are pretty enough to gift without any wrapping. Bed, Bath & Beyond has a ton of great gifts, including a cozy wine bottle holder from UGG, which is less than $15, and a fun and flirty Kate Spade French Press!

Alcohol is always appreciated, so I have a few bottles of wine in my guide that I recommend this season. I also LOVE the Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle, which you can engrave with a holiday note or any message you prefer. If your host isn’t a big drinker, I love a nice bottle of olive oil or vinegar, like the ones I included from the Perfect Provenance! Useful and beautiful! See all of the gifts in my guide by clicking into the gallery attached above!

Let your host rest after being on her feet all day with Fluffy Slippers from Draper James, which is Reese Witherspoon‘s fashion and accessory line. If your host is your beauty-loving BFF, you could shower her with an expensive body wash like this amazing-smelling one from Molton Brown, or a skincare set from IT Cosmetics. Nice candles are always a nice addition to a home — I love the festive designs and scents from NEST and TOCCA. Have fun and party responsibly this holiday season!