Wendy Williams Apologizes For Slurred Speech & Blames Painkillers For ‘Less Than Stellar’ Show

Wendy Williams explained why she was slurring and stumbling through her words during her Dec. 20 show in a lengthy Instagram message. Read it here to find out what happened!

Wendy Williams apologized to fans for her “less than stellar” show on December 20, after they pointed out that she seemed to be slurring her words and stumbling through questions while interviewing The Lox. She has a good explanation for the behavior. Wendy announced at the top of the week that she suffered a hairline fracture on her shoulder, and explained that her behavior on the episode was because she was taking painkillers for the injury. She’s not used to the meds, and it got the best of her. She posted about it in a special message on Instagram:

“To My Wendy Watchers, I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care.

I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”