Travis Scott Is ‘Pumped’ To Perform At The Super Bowl Despite Meek Mill’s Tweet – He Just Wants To Have Fun

Expect nothing but fun during Travis Scott’s Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper isn’t about to make any political statements during the show, we’ve learned exclusively.

Travis Scott hears Meek Mill and his concerns that he tweeted after hearing he was performing with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl, but he’s just not sure he should make his performance a statement. Travis, a source close to the Astroworld rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “feels the Super Bowl should be a good time and that is all he’s going to bring.” But, he gets it. He knows that Meek wasn’t dissing him on Twitter when he tweeted “for what???” in response to an article about the news; he was talking about supporting Colin Kaepernick after the quarterback was basically shut out of the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem. Travis has decided to go through with it, nevertheless.

“With so many artists not doing halftime to show their support for Colin Kaepernick, it has crossed Travis’ mind to not do it himself,” the source revealed. But, he then thought more about it and he just wants to have fun entertaining his fans and the millions of people who don’t even know who he is. The Super Bowl is easily the biggest stage he will ever play! He wants to to enjoy the experience and help out Maroon 5. Travis isn’t trying to make his Super Bowl appearance anything political [because] he doesn’t want any stigma attached to it.”

Meek’s tweet caused a minor uproar with fans who thought he was dissing Travis. Not the case! Meek tweeted again, making clear that he was in Trav’s corner, and that’s he’s even too good for the Super Bowl. ““He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this sh*t!” he tweeted, following it up with, “And don’t get it twisted I f**k wit Travis too!”

