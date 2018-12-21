Tiny Looks Her Most Stunning Ever In Long Blonde Extensions: See Sexy Hair & Makeup Makeover

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has never looked better! The singer stepped out with her hair and makeup completely transformed on December 20, and we’re so here for it! See before and after photos of her makeover!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, was feeling herself in her latest post on Instagram, which showed off her brand new beauty makeover! The Xscape singer rocked long, blonde, curly extensions that blended in with her darker roots. Her eyes popped with shades of pink on her upper and lower lids, with a smokey-eye element to her baby blues. Check out before and after photos of her sexy makeover!

It was evident that Tiny was confident and happy in the photo — and, who wouldn’t be with that glam job! Her dark lashes were longer than ever and her skin was smooth and dewy. Her makeup was done by Sheree Glamdolls, an Atlanta-based makeup artist. Tiny’s hair was courtesy of Hair By Kels, an Atlanta/New Orleans-based hair stylist, who specializes in natural hair. And, we can’t forget about her fit — Fashion Nova!

Tiny was all smiles in the video and selfie she posted on IG, December 20. The video featured her strutting into an expensive car with a brown fur jacket on. Her selfie showed off her dewy skin as the light hit her bone structure in all the right areas. “Walking in the Trap Music Museum like the Queen,” Tiny captioned her post.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris debuts a brand new beauty makeover on December 20, 2018. [Left] is a before photo, and [right] is her new look, which features blonde, curly extensions and smokey, pink eyes.

If T.I., 38, wasn’t drooling over Tiny’s latest pic, then he may need to get his eyes checked! But, we’re sure he was since they’ve been going strong after a whirlwind of ups and downs throughout 2017. On the December 3 episode of Tiny and T.I.’s reality show, Friends & Family Hustle, T.I. opened up about how he and Tiny had been living in separate homes. However, it wasn’t because their relationship was in trouble, it was simply because of their drastically different personalities, according to him.

“The Harris household is rather complicated,” he explained during the episode. “Yes, we’re married. Yes, we’re on good terms. No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily. I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for everybody else, but it works for us. That’s why we deserve each other.”

As for how Tiny felt? — While living separate was never an ideal situation for her, a source told HollywoodLife that she decided to sacrifice her own feelings in order to give Tip some space.