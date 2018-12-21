T.I. & Tiny’s Christmas Plans Revealed: Why They’re Looking Forward To Spending It Together

T.I. & Tiny are set to have a wonderful Christmas together! A source close to T.I. told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they’re going all out this year!

T.I. and Tiny are going to have an amazing Christmas feast together. A source close to T.I. told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that T.I. and Tiny are going to be spending it with “all of his family around him.” “Tip will be enjoying Christmas this year with all of his family around him,” our source said. “They always have a great time and Tip will be doing a lot of the cooking for their big family feast. But, instead of making turkey or ham he will be cooking up fish because he doesn’t eat meat or poultry anymore.”

When it comes down to it, T.I. and Tiny have had an eventful 2018, which makes the holiday season the perfect time to regroup. “This has been such a busy year for T.I. and Tiny so they are both looking forward to a little downtime together with their loved ones,” our source went on to say. We hope that their holiday together is wonderful!

We reported earlier how T.I. gushed over a picture that Tiny posted of her new hairstyle. In addition to liking the photo of her new ‘do, T.I. wrote in the comments, “Nice look Mrs. H. 😋”. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Tiny and T.I. and their Christmas together. In the meantime, check out all of their photos of T.I. checking Tiny out in our gallery above.