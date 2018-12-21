Roger Mathews 911 Call: Claims JWoww Is Going To ‘Make Up Crazy Stories About Him’ To Police

After Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley filed a restraining order against Roger Mathews, a 911 call from their December 13th fight was released. Mathews can be heard telling their 2 kids, ages 4 and 2, that his estranged wife ‘can’t control her emotions.’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, filed a restraining order against her estranged husband Roger Mathews, 43, after the two got into an argument last week on December 13. Now, in a 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife (and first posted by Radar Online), Mathews can be heard telling their children that their mother “can’t control her emotions.” Farley and Mathews have two children together — a 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, and 2-year-old son, Greyson. Mathews also alleges that the Jersey Shore star will make up false stories to police.

In the 911 audio, a dispatcher seems to speak on behalf of Mathews and explains the situation to another operator at the Toms River Police Department in New Jersey. “I have Roger on the phone … Him and his wife … are in the middle of getting a divorce and she keeps making up all kinds of stuff. She keeps threatening to throw him out and call the cops,” the dispatcher says on the call. In the background, Mathews can be heard talking to the couple’s two children.

The 911 operator in Toms River then asks Mathews if there is “anything physical going on there or is it verbal?” Mathews can be heard saying “I’m sorry,” as the children are screaming in the background. “Mommy can’t control her emotions,” Mathews tells the kids. “OK, Roger, can you just maybe step outside of the house for a little bit and just give her some space, and wait until we get there, alright?”, the dispatcher asks, to which Mathews calmly answers, “Yup, sure.”

“Alright we’ll send someone up. If anything escalates or it becomes physical you let us know,” the 911 operator explains, before asking if there are any weapons in the house. “I mean there is, but nobody is [inaudible],” Mathews admits, before the dispatcher cuts him off to ask which kind of weapons are in the house. Mathews doesn’t answer the question and the dispatcher is forced to raise her voice and ask again.

“All registered firearms to me,” he says. The dispatcher then asks where in the house are the firearms located, before asking if “she” has access to them, referring to Farley. Mathews then tells the dispatcher that the firearms are in a safe.

“It’s not on that level. The point is, when I leave, she’s going to call the police and make up some crazy story because that’s her M.O. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that,” Mathews claims. The dispatcher then confirms with him that he is outside the house at this point in the situation, and says authorities are on their way.

As we previously reported, just last week, Mathews posted a series of emotional videos on Instagram, some of which were filmed in the back of a police car. In the videos, he alleged Farley was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews claimed it was him who called the police and after they came and left, he too left the house to record a podcast with a friend. That’s when he said he returned home and went to bed, only to be woken up by police at 2 AM. Mathews then claimed he was removed from his home after being informed that Farley had contacted a judge and filed a restraining order against him.

Meanwhile, Farley has been quiet. Her rep provided a statement on her behalf via Instagram, which addressed the situation on December 13: “While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light,” the statement read.

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continues. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September in Superior Court in Ocean County, NJ. “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint read, according to the Asbury Park Press, which first reported the news. Farley and Mathews wed in October 2015 after nearly five years together.