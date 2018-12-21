Get it Riri! Rihanna is living it up in Mexico, and showed off her hot dance moves in a Dec. 20 Instagram post. See her work it for the camera here!

Ayy! Bad girl Riri is living her best life on vacation! The “Work” singer, 30, shared a snapshot from her vacay to Instagram on Dec. 20, and showed off her dance moves for the camera. In short printed dress, Rihanna turned her back to the camera, and shook her booty. Although the post was a still photo, the blurred quality revealed that the Barbados native was shimmying at the time it was taken. The star had one of her besties at her side, and both ladies had big grins on their faces!

Rihanna poked a little fun at Instagram culture with her post. “*inserts unnecessarily fake-deep inspirational caption here*” she captioned the pic. Fans loved the glimpse into her fun-filled vacation. “We’re you tweaking when this was shot?!!” one asked. “Shake it like everyone is watching!’ #islandgirltings,” another commented. “go riri, go riri,” a third fan cheered her on. See Rihanna’s post below, and a video of the same moment, shared by her friend!

The photo comes two days after we got some GORGEOUS snapshots of Rihanna soaking up the Mexico sun! During her getaway to Los Cabos, Rihanna reached for a gold metallic bikini, and she completely commanded attention. The eye-catching string bikini showed up Riri’s ample cleavage and her killer curves. The paparazzi shots may have been taken from afar, but there was no denying that the Fenty Beauty maven looked happy and relaxed!

Rihanna was accompanied by a female friend during her trip, and Hassan Jameel, her long-time flame, was nowhere to be seen. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s trouble in paradise. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are just having fun and keeping it casual! “Rihanna likes Hassan a lot, so it was easy for her to hook up with him again a few times over the holidays,” the source shared. “Rihanna still sees Hassan when she can, and when they do, the spark is still there.