‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’: LeeAnne Locken Reveals Wedding Date With Xmas Themed Save The Date

‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ star LeeAnne Locken is getting ready to walk down the aisle this spring & we have your first look at her save the date!

Things are firing up, ‘yall, this winter down south in Texas! Real Housewives of Dallas OG LeeAnne Locken, 51, and fiance’ Rich Emberlin, 56, is gearing up to get married this coming spring, but she recently sent out her very festive save the dates and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal just how adorable and special they really are! “Reverend Neil Thomas will be marrying us at the Cathedral of Hope, our LGBTQ church here in Dallas,” LeeAnne revealed to us as she shows us the beautiful memento. The Christmas ornament, which displays Rich and LeeAnne’s names on one side and a reminder to save the date of April 27, 2019 on the back. This was the perfect way to get guests to hold the date while keeping in the holiday spirit!

But the holidays haven’t always been easy for LeeAnne, which is why doing something so special like this for her upcoming big day really meant a lot to her. “The holidays have always been a tough time for me ever since my grandmother passed away, so I wanted to create a new memory to celebrate the holidays with,” LeeAnne added. “The ornament was the perfect way to do so and to get excited for all that’s to come in 2019. I’m going into the new year giddy and giggling!”

The couple, who have been together over 10 years, can’t wait to get married this spring, and LeeAnne said she’s learned a lot over the years to help get her to where she is today. “Every past relationship that I have had taught me what worked and what didn’t work and how to be better and what matters,” LeeAnne said. “Rich and I are beyond excited about our life-long love affair. We are both looking forward to April 27, 2019!”

We bet LeeAnne will make a stunning bride and we cannot wait to see if cameras will be there to capture this special event for the cameras, too!