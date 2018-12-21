Olivia Culpo Reveals Major Sideboob In Sexy Cutout Dress & Rocks Natural Makeup In Gorgeous New Pic

Hello sideboob! Olivia Culpo bared part of her breast in a sexy, black, cutout dress that had fans in a tizzy on December 21! From her fresh-faced glow, to her sultry outfit, is this the model’s sexiest snap yet? — Take a look and let us know!

Olivia Culpo, 26, flashed major sideboob in a new selfie on Instagram, December 21! The model bared part of her left breast in a tiny, black dress that featured multiple cutouts. Culpo donned minimal makeup — a pale pink lip and matching blush, with a faded cat eye. Despite her natural look, Culpo’s high cheek bones and contour still stood out. See her latest sexy selfie below!

Culpo, who is no stranger to the camera lens, posed with a cute pout as she held her right hand up to her chin. And, check out those red nails! Her fresh face paired well with her shoulder-length brown, wavy locks that fell by her face. It appeared as though she was at a photoshoot when the snap was taken, as racks of presumably expensive clothes sat behind her. And, although Culpo posted the photo (below, right) on IG on Friday, we recognized the snap.

It turns out, Culpo’s snap could have been taken prior to her posting it. After surfing through her IG feed, we noticed that she had a near identical photo in the same outfit and glam from late October. So, maybe she was holding the new photo (on the right) in her archives until now. Either way, we’re not complaining! Culpo has become one of the modeling and influencer world’s most prominent faces.

Olivia Culpo [left] poses for a selfie on set on October 25, 2018. She posts a similar selfie from the same setting on December 21, 2018.

Culpo has become a triple threat in Hollywood. After winning Miss Universe in 2012, she branched out into modeling, acting and designing. She is currently filming American Satan, alongside Brittany Furlan and Natalie Marie Coyle, known as “Eva Marie” during her stint with WWE. Culpo is a regular cast member on E!’s Model Squad, and she appeared in the 2018 comedy, I Feel Pretty, alongside Amy Schumer.

The Sports Illustrated Rookie has been busy with work and seems to be in good spirits despite her breakup with Miami Dolphins star, Danny Amendola. The pair split in October after two years of dating, after Amendola was photographed getting cozy with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. Culpo later confirmed the split, and even gifted herself the $12,000 Rolex she had originally planned on giving to Amendola for his 33rd birthday on November 2.