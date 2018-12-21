20 Boozy Bottles, Wines & Accessories That Are Perfect For Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

The holidays are quickly creeping up on us and if you haven’t completed your Christmas shopping — look no further than this gift guide — filled with presents for your booze-loving besties, neighbors, and family!

The holidays are a time to eat, drink and of course, be merry! So, if you’re still fretting over last-minute gifts for family and friends, we have just the list for you! From stunning bottles, that are so gorgeous you won’t want to drink them, to fun accessories and sets that are perfect for the 21+ friends in your life, this is your go-to holiday gift guide!

Rock ‘n’ Roll-Themed Wine Set from Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines recently launched the ultimate club for wine and music fans — so if you still need a gift for your dad or your grandpa, in particular, this is the one. The 12-bottle offer features a bottle of the Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon, KISS Malbec and a special red blend inspired by The Police, alongside other reds, whites, etc. Plus, another super cool addition, each bottle comes with a customized playlist to listen to as you enjoy your wine, available on Spotify! ($79.99)

Diageo’s Single Malt Portfolio’s Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection

Winter is coming, so scotch is necessary. For the GOT lover in your life, this limited-edition bottle comes in a stunning box with a full map of Westeros. The collection includes eight whiskies that the lucky recipient can sip while binge-watching the past seasons and anxiously waiting for Season 8! (Prices vary from $29.99 to $70)

Cork Speaker from The Dreaming Tree

Dreaming Tree, a California wine brand from winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews, brings us the gift of music and wine. This is not a drill! The Dreaming Tree Wines Cork Speaker is a limited-edition wine cork that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, using the bottle to amplify sound, bringing your favorite music to life while simultaneously keeping your favorite wine flavorful! Sold alongside the fan-favorite Dreaming Tree Crush Red Blend, this is a gift associated with a wonderful cause — which makes it all the more sweet. The Dreaming Tree is committed to environmental conservation, so a portion of proceeds from the sale of the Cork Speaker will be donated to Living Lands and Waters and The Wilderness Society, which protect, preserve and restore our nation’s major rivers, watersheds, and forestry areas. ($35)

Absolut’s Limited-Edition Sequin Bottle

Add a little sparkle to someone’s life with one (or all three) of Absolut’s limited-edition sequin bottles! Coming in fan-favorite flavors: Grapefruit, Lime and Original, this is a fun and bright gift for the holiday season! ($19.99)

HelloFresh Wine Box

If you know someone who loves HelloFresh, or wine, this is the gift for them! For $89 you can give the HelloFresh Wine Box. Just like the typical HelloFresh Box subscription, the box comes once a month comprised of six full-size 750ML bottles with the option of all red, all white, or mixed cases. If your recipient is a HelloFresh meal member, the wines will come paired with that months recipes for the perfect meal! ($89)

Patrón Silver Limited Edition

Nothing like a gorgeous bottle of tequila, and this limited edition bottle of Patrón Silver is even too gorgeous to drink! ($69.99)

Jagermeister Mini Meisters

If you want to be the favorite at the party, show up with a pack of these! The Jagermeister Mini Meister pack comes with 10 nibs of Jager shots and is a fun addition to any holiday party! ($10.00 per pack)

Woodford Reserve Holiday Bottle

There’s truly nothing like sipping on some great bourbon during the holidays to warm you up from inside out — so why not give it, too? The Woodford Reserve’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Holiday Bottle is a thoughtful treat for the whiskey lover in your life, and the gorgeous holiday detail on the bottle will be sure to stand out! ($74.99)

Deep Eddy’s Vodka Holiday Gift Box

Not only with this box will you be giving the delicious Deep Eddy’s Vodka, but it also includes festive Deep Eddy’s Vodka lights and the special Eddy’s Apple Spice cocktail! ($30.99)

Novo Fogo’s Caipirinha Cocktail Kit

For that mixologist in your life, this is a great gift, all-in-one! Featuring 750mL of Novo Fogo Silver Cachaca, a wooden cocktail muddler and two drinking jars/shakers, the lucky recipient will feel like they’re sipping Caipirinha’s on the beaches of Portugal in no time! ($36.99)

Hampton Water Rosé

Dive in to the delicious taste of Hampton Water! Truly, this rosé is one of the best I’ve ever had (if that means anything to you.) If you’re a believer that rosé season never really ends, then gift this Jon and Jesse Bon Jovi-created wine to, honestly, everyone you know. ($25)

Slow & Low Rock & Rye

This is the ultimate stocking stuffer! These mini, 100mL cans give the gift of drinking on the go. Whether you know someone who is a beach-drinker, a tailgater or simply a Slow & Low Rock and Rye lover, this is an amazing stocking stuffer! ($4)

Champagne Bollinger’s Special Cuvée

Everyone loves a little bubbly for the holidays, and this is a beautiful option for a housewarming gift or to pop open at the holiday dinner table. Bollinger Special Cuvée has a rich, Pinot Noir-forward profile and is the result of delicate blending between harvest grapes and a majority of reserve wines, including some aged in magnums for more than 15 years in Bollinger’s cellars. The complexity and bold notes of Special Cuvée pair nicely with hearty holiday feast favorites such as cured ham and turkey, or a fancy cheese and charcuterie board. Yum! ($59.99)

El Guapo Bitters of the Month Subscription Box

For the more…. advanced mixologists — El Guapo is offering an amazing subscription box! Recipients will receive new bitters each month alongside recipe cards and a little something extra! ($65)

RUFFINO Prosecco Salted Caramel Pie

Yes, you read that correctly. RUFFINO Wines and Little Pie Company have partnered to create the perfect party pastry – Prosecco Pie! The delectable dessert is baked with apple, brown sugar, salted caramel and RUFFINO Prosecco and are available in two sizes: enjoy the 10-inch pie with the entire family or pair the 5-inch personal pie with a mini bottle of RUFFINO Prosecco. The limited-edition RUFFINO Salted Caramel Prosecco Pies will be available from November 5 to December 31 in store at Little Pie Company (424 W 43rd St. in NYC) or online at Little Pie Company’s website. Ten inch pies are available for $35, and personal five inch pies for $9.50.

Casa Noble Añejo

This high-end tequila is aged for a full two years in French white oak barrels. The complex aromas of dried fruits and spice complement flavors of toasted oak, butterscotch, vanilla, and sweet cooked agave. ($65)

Spoken Barrel Meritage Red Blend

There’s nothing better than amazing wine, and Spoken Barrel delivers just that. Black garnet in color, this rich and complex wine features fresh fruit aromas of blueberry and red plum with notes of leather, black licorice, and deep roasted oak. A dense, rich mouthfeel is accented by flavors of bright red fruit, toasty oak, smoke, chocolate, and citrus rind. ($18)

Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Go-Glasses

Talk about an amazing stocking stuffer for the wine lover, especially during high travel times! These Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi go-glasses offer a shatterproof, single serve, ready to pour cup — you’re going to want to grab some for yourself! ($10.99)

Moët Minis

Get your gift recipients ready for New Year’s with these perfect mini bottles of Moët that are equally as festive! The miniature 187ml bottles of Moët’s classic Imperial Brut are a celeb-fave, and perfect to fill stockings! ($12.50)

Chandon California Rosé

This beautiful sparkling rosé wine is a pink-colored festive treat for anyone this holiday season! Plus, to get ready for 2019, the Chandon California Rosé is just like the Pantone 2019 Shade of the Year: Living Coral! ($19.99)